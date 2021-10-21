City, county officials consider extending Dickinson’s ETZ jurisdiction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson city leaders are discussing an expansion to the extra territorial zone. This comes after the census put the population at over 25,000 people.

“If you go out to the first circle here, this is the existing ETZ,” said Scott Decker, Mayor of Dickinson.

Mayor Scott Decker and other city and county officials are reviewing maps to possibly expand the city’s extra territorial zone, or ETZ, jurisdiction.

After the census came in at 25,000, he says they’re now allowed to extend the ETZ by two miles.

“We don’t want to be in a position of some other counties or cities where they, when there’s rapid growth, those outlying areas tend to get run over,” said Decker. “We want to make sure that both our planning and zoning and Stark County’s Planning and Zoning are on the same page.”

Mayor Decker says the zoning change would help with two future projects. The city would like to see a new terminal at the airport and development at Patterson Lake.

“One of the things is we would like to have a project to clean-up the water to make it a viable recreation outlet, plus making it our secondary water source for the city in case there would be an emergency,” said Decker.

The city’s planning director says state law allows them to extend the ETZ four miles, but he doesn’t expect that to happen. He says the final decision will be based on topography, land uses, and growth patterns.

“Our growth patterns really aren’t going four miles in each direction from the city right now as any other community, we’re basically growing in certain directions, along the interstate and along Highway 22 is kind of the areas that we’re growing,” said Walter Hadley, Dickinson planning director.

Mayor Decker says the city commission will have the final say on the ETZ map. He says that decision will likely happen in the next two months.

