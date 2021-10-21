Citizen-led effort rallying support for Minot Public Schools $100 million bond vote

MINOT, N.D. – A group of Minot citizens gathered Wednesday to drum up support for the Minot Public Schools realignment project that will be going to the voters in December.

The group that calls their effort “Yes for Students” held a brief press conference Wednesday afternoon in front of the Cognizant building on Minot’s North Hill.

The school district plans to renovate the building and turn it into a 9-12 high school facility, and turn one of the city’s current high school campuses into another 9-12 campus, so students can spend their entire high school career in one location. The plan also calls for one of the existing high schools to be turned into another middle school.

In September, the school board passed a resolution to ask taxpayers to approve more than $100 million in bonding.

The group said the overcrowding at some school is a sign the expansion is needed.

“In regards to our school district, all we have to do is drive by Jim Hill, and we see those 14 or so portables sitting out there and, I don’t know how many 100 kids go through those portables every single day, to know that in fact, the school district’s plea is for a need,” said Marv Semrau, supporter.

The group also offered tours of the building after their conference.

One parent Your News Leader spoke with at the conference says he’s had children as both students and teachers in MPS, and has experienced the limitations of portables first-hand.

He said the expansion will allow students to have a normal school experience both in and out of the classroom.

“I think it’s more conducive for classrooms, for that four-year experience, for rooms, for inclusiveness, or more so, for sports, for extra-curricular activities, student government,” said Larry Hubbard, MPS parent and supporter.

The bonding election is Tuesday, December 7th at the Minot Auditorium.

Voters will asked to answer two questions — whether to fund the high school and junior high realignment project to the tune of $84.8 million, along with a second question asking for bonding for a competition pool and athletic complex at a cost of $24.2 million.

Meanwhile, the school district is holding three community open houses for the public at the Cognizant building, 2000 21st Avenue NW, leading up to the vote.

Residents will have the chance to hear from Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer and tour the building.

They are:

Monday, Oct. 25, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

