Burgum waives hours of service for ammonia, fertilizer haulers

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum, R, N-D, signed an executive order Tuesday waving hours of service for haulers of anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers.

The goal of waiving the hours-of-service requirement is to help haulers deliver more fertilizer, more quickly.

With the recent rainfall, conditions are good for fertilizer. However, fertilizer supply is very limited.

The waiver will be in effect for 30 days.

All road and vehicle safety regulations still apply.

