BBPH gets a new COVID dashboard

New BBPH COVID dashboard
New BBPH COVID dashboard(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has created a new online dashboard to inform the public about the current state of the pandemic. Officials say the website will help event planners and individuals in making decisions to help reduce illness in the community.

“We wanted to be able to provide a resource for people coming into the Bismarck and Burleigh County area to have readily available, where they can look and see what our risk level is and that will help them make decisions if they want to continue with hosting the event or if they want to have the event and add additional safety measures and that kind of a thing,” said Renae Moch, BBPH Director.

The dashboard will be updated regularly. It provides data such as vaccination rates, hospital status, and positivity rates, among other things. BBPH has also developed a COVID hotline. For more information, visit bismarcknd.gov/publichealth.

