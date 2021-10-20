Advertisement

West Fargo’s youngest police cadet battling cancer

Brave Like Brodie
Brave Like Brodie
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old cadet in the West Fargo Police Academy is unexpectedly battling cancer. In 24 hours, nearly $2,000 has been raised for Brodie and his single mother.

According to the Go Fund Me page, Brodie started feeling lethargic with swollen lymph nodes on October 10th. What he thought would be a quick trip to the walk-in clinic soon turned into being admitted to the hospital. 4 days later, he was diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). He’ll be undergoing months of chemotherapy, in both pill and IV forms.

The page reads, “Brodie has become very active in the outdoors in the past few seasons showing passion towards conservation and expressing a desire to one day become a conservation officer. At 14, he is currently the youngest cadet in the West Fargo Police Academy. Unfortunately these dreams will have to be put on hold while he battles this monster we call cancer.”

To view his GoFundMe, click here.

