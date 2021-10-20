Unearthing history: Paleontologists spend 20,000 hours preparing, researching dinomummy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Paleontologists dust off pieces of history. They say uncovering fossils is like putting together a prehistoric puzzle.

Their latest big dig can be found just down the hall of their basement quarters.

There rests the fossil of a 67-million-year-old adolescent mummified Edmontosaurus.

“So, we follow the neck up and there’s no head,” said Jeff Person, collection manager/paleontologist with the North Dakota Geological Survey as he gestured to the dinosaur’s body block. “We don’t have Dakota’s head.”

Dakota the Dinomummy is very special. This dinosaur has an estimated 50 percent of his or her skin intact.

“Being dried out like that, kind of like beef jerky, allowed it to sit in the ground and not be decomposed and then be replaced with other minerals and then be preserved,” said Clint Boyd, senior paleontologist with the North Dakota Geological Survey.

Fossils like these give paleontologists some clues to who these creatures were.

“They were probably common prey of T-Rex. They are about the same size as T-Rex,” said Person.

It’s taken more than 20,000 hours for a team of paleontologists to unearth the secrets embedded in stone.

“It’s in a sandstone, but that sand has been cemented together with an iron-like material. So, you are quite literally chipping through iron to get to Dakota,” added Boyd.

Another 10,000 hours of work are needed to finish excavating Dakota’s body block, but the research doesn’t end there. Paleontologists say Dakota’s hand that’s on display has been CT-scanned and there have been tests on other parts of the body. They hope to compare this fossil with others.

“The last piece that isn’t on exhibit is the body block that is in this room. And there’s still a lot of matrices we would like to get off of that, a lot of dirt that we would like to get off of that specimen,” added Person.

That information might be able to help determine the dinosaur’s coloring or gender.

Dakota the Dinomummy’s arm and leg are currently on display at the North Dakota Heritage Center.

