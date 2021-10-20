Trio of Montana schools cancel classes amid staffing shortages
Published: Oct. 19, 2021
GLASGOW, Montana – Three schools in Montana have either gone virtual or closed this week due to COVID-19.
Glasgow Public Schools is out this week it said due to staffing issues.
The message on the district’s website said: “Due to substitute shortages in the Glasgow School District, we are unable to provide a high quality education for our students, we have elected to not attend school next Monday, Tuesday, and the half day Wednesday, October 18-20.”
The school apologized for the short notice and says teachers will return Oct. 25.
