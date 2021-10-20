Rodeo grounds in Mandan getting upgrade in time for 2022 Fourth of July

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan is set to receive a major upgrade to its rodeo arena at Dacotah Centennial Park.

Mandan’s Park Board approved the upgrades during its meeting on Monday, setting the stage for a $1.75 million update to its rodeo grounds. The new facility will have a larger arena, a 4,000-seat grandstand, exhibition hall and new audio and lighting systems.

The facility will be named after its largest donors, and will be called the Dale Pahlke Arena on the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds.

The goal is to have the arena completed in time for the Fourth of July in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.