Advertisement

Rodeo grounds in Mandan getting upgrade in time for 2022 Fourth of July

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan is set to receive a major upgrade to its rodeo arena at Dacotah Centennial Park.

Mandan’s Park Board approved the upgrades during its meeting on Monday, setting the stage for a $1.75 million update to its rodeo grounds. The new facility will have a larger arena, a 4,000-seat grandstand, exhibition hall and new audio and lighting systems.

The facility will be named after its largest donors, and will be called the Dale Pahlke Arena on the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds.

The goal is to have the arena completed in time for the Fourth of July in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
UND student pilot dies after plane crash near Buxton
News - Man shot to death, suspect in custody in Casselton - October 18
Sheriff: Man killed in Casselton shooting broke into woman’s home, violated protection order
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Dead white-tailed deer ingected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease
Large numbers of white-tailed deer die in North Dakota due to EHD
St. Peter's Health (Google Maps)
Montana public officials threaten doctors over refusal to treat COVID patient with ivermectin

Latest News

Kenneth Groce
Deputy says New Salem man threatened and attempted to trap him in patrol car
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Granola & Gravy
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Granola & Gravy
Monogram Pumpkin Part 1
Monogram Pumpkin Part 1
This vs. That
This vs. That