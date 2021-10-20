Advertisement

Northern Plains UAS starting operational testing of statewide drone network

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. - With developmental testing complete for North Dakota’s beyond visual line of sight drone network, Northern Plains UAS is now moving on to the next step: Operational testing.

Drone operators with Northern Plains UAS will now be using Vantis for specific-use cases. Officials said the goal of operational testing is to show its effectiveness for potential users who may be interested in connecting to the network

“Once we have the operational testing done is when we’re hoping we have customers on the network that are flying these routinely using the infrastructure that we’re putting in place,” said Chris Theisen, Research and Development Director for Vantis.

To help them during this phase, Northern Plains UAS will be sending out a request for proposal for potential operators.

“That is going to incentivize companies to come and onboard their aircraft onto the Vantis network and so that they would be able to use Vantis in their routine UAS operations,” said Theisen.

Theisen added that crews will be testing for the next month as long as the weather cooperates.

Infrastructure for Vantis is currently set up in western North Dakota and at their operations center in Grand Forks. Theisen said they plan on connecting the network to the east next summer.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

