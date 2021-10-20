Advertisement

North Dakota continues to seek $38 million from federal government for DAPL protests

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly five years after the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that North Dakota can proceed to seek reimbursement of $38 million from the federal government for emergency response expenses.

In 2016 and 2017, hundreds of people were arrested while protesting DAPL permits. More than 700 cases were filed in Morton County, but not all cases proceeded. In September, North Dakota, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Justice Department began discussions over the money spent by the state during the protests.

The federal government argued that liability should not rest with them, saying North Dakota’s expenses were not a type of damage they should reimburse. Judge Daniel Traynor disagreed. The state is allowed to continue the quest to recoup the money.

If no settlement can be reached, the parties will head to trial on May 1, 2023.

