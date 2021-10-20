Montana to require 10-digit dialing starting Oct. 24

MONTANA (KFYR) - Starting on Oct. 24, Montanans will need to add their 406 area code when calling locally.

As the FCC works to transition the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to 988, states that currently use that number will need to use all 10 digits to be able to make a call. While that may be a change for those used to dialing only seven, the state’s public service commission says that won’t affect the price of your phone bill.

“Nine eight eight is a prefix that is used in some areas of Montana, so 406 is the only way that we are going to avoid someone calling 988 and then getting suicide prevention. It doesn’t affect pricing and coverage,” said Randy Pinocci, public service commissioner.

Pinocci added that any device that dials only seven digits will need to be changed to avoid interruption.

“If you’re going to be doing a burglar alarm or call forwarding, we got to avoid calling 988 as a prefix without the 406 in front of it because it will go to a call center on suicide prevention,” said Pinocci.

The FCC says the transition to 988 will be completed on July 16, 2022. Until then, people will need to continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 to reach the lifeline.

