Advertisement

KMOT’s County by County, October 19, 2021

KMOT county by county
KMOT county by county(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s county by county, Your News Leader is featuring a local Halloween attraction, a clothing drive, and a survey aimed at helping a rural health care needs.

Sawyer is getting in the Halloween spirit this year by putting on a haunted house and haunted forest.

The Halloween attraction is called ‘Small Town Terror’ is open Oct. 22, 23, and 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will be open Oct. 30 from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

It is located on Main Street in Sawyer.

Tickets for the haunted house are $10 and $20 for the haunted house and forest.

Don’t forget to wear your face mask, they are required.

Stanley is looking to help out those in need this winter by hosting a winter clothing drive.

They are collecting winter gear for all ages at American Bank Center in Stanley.

You can drop off your donations Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

It will be going through the end of October.

Residents located in Rugby are being asked to take a survey about health care needs and services.

Heart of America is looking for information on to help prioritize the needs for the community’s health improvement plan.

The survey can be found on the Heart of America website or it can be picked up at the hospital or clinic.

The survey is open through the end of October.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
UND student pilot dies after plane crash near Buxton
Dead white-tailed deer ingected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease
Large numbers of white-tailed deer die in North Dakota due to EHD
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
DAPL charges
Judge dismisses charges against Bismarck and police officers over DAPL activism
News - Man shot to death, suspect in custody in Casselton - October 18
Sheriff: Man killed in Casselton shooting broke into woman’s home, violated protection order

Latest News

Dinomummy
Unearthing history: Paleontologists spend 20,000 hours preparing, researching dinomummy
sports 10/19
6PM Sportscast 10/19/21
weather 10/19/21
Evening Weather 10/19/21
blood donation
COVID-19 and blood donation: what you should know