KMOT’s County by County, October 19, 2021

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s county by county, Your News Leader is featuring a local Halloween attraction, a clothing drive, and a survey aimed at helping a rural health care needs.

Sawyer is getting in the Halloween spirit this year by putting on a haunted house and haunted forest.

The Halloween attraction is called ‘Small Town Terror’ is open Oct. 22, 23, and 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will be open Oct. 30 from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

It is located on Main Street in Sawyer.

Tickets for the haunted house are $10 and $20 for the haunted house and forest.

Don’t forget to wear your face mask, they are required.

Stanley is looking to help out those in need this winter by hosting a winter clothing drive.

They are collecting winter gear for all ages at American Bank Center in Stanley.

You can drop off your donations Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

It will be going through the end of October.

Residents located in Rugby are being asked to take a survey about health care needs and services.

Heart of America is looking for information on to help prioritize the needs for the community’s health improvement plan.

The survey can be found on the Heart of America website or it can be picked up at the hospital or clinic.

The survey is open through the end of October.

