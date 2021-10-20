How to celebrate Halloween safely

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The White House says children ages 5 to 11 will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

States had been told to expect the vaccinations in early November.

Since children will largely be unvaccinated before Halloween, health experts have some recommendations for celebrating the day.

Chris Scott is prepping his lawn for an outdoor Halloween celebration.

“Kids love it. I enjoy Halloween, it’s my favorite time of year,” said Scott.

Scott is setting up a spooky trail for neighbors to walk through. This is his seventh year of decorating his Mandan home.

“People can spread out, you don’t have to be next to each other, and just walk through the yard at your own pace,” said Scott.

Health experts said outdoor events like Scott’s are the safest way to celebrate the holiday.

“The air has the ability to make a difference as far as when you’re getting people in encloses spaces, there’s more frequent infections,” said Renae Moch, Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Director.

Moch also said that if you’re hosting, ensure everyone in your home is feeling well. She also has a suggestion for handing out candy safely.

“If you’re giving out treats, think about handing out individual packages or individual candies versus each child digging into the bowl and trying to grab their own. It’s always safer to hand out those treats for them,” said Moch.

Scott said they’ll be handing out full-sized candy, and he’ll be adding to his decorations on the haunted pathway throughout the rest of the month.

Scott’s home is open to the public the evening of October 31st. If you’d like to attend, you can find more information here: https://fb.me/e/L0Ol9OZI.

