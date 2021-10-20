Deputy says New Salem man threatened and attempted to trap him in patrol car

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, Morton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a New Salem man after they say he terrorized law enforcement.

Deputies say 86-year-old Kenneth Groce pulled up next to a patrol vehicle conducting radar enforcement and accused law enforcement of harassing his grandsons and then threatened to kill the deputy.

The deputy called for backup and took Groce into custody. He is charged with terrorizing, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

Court documents do not show a prior criminal history for Groce in North Dakota, but both his grandsons have criminal records.

Groce was released from custody on a $5,000 unsecured bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 6th.

