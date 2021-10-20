Advertisement

Deputies believe man accused of rape is hiding out in Bis-Man area

Bradley Graff
Bradley Graff(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The High Plains Fugitive Task Force is searching for a Bismarck man who is charged with gross sexual imposition.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies say they believe Bradley Graff, 44, is hiding out in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Law enforcement officers say he raped a girl under the age of 15 a number of times.

Graff has had an active arrest warrant since late last week.

Graff was charged with GSI while out on bond for failing to register as a sexual offender.

Contact the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department with information regarding Graff’s location.

