Bismarck man sentenced to probation for road rage incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, a district court judge sentenced a 44-year-old to three years of probation for a road rage incident in February.

Raymond Moniz of Bismarck was charged with attempted murder after officers said he drove into a man on purpose.

Court documents report that another man had left his vehicle and approached Moniz on the 800 block of North Second Street, before Moniz struck him. According to police, the man was not seriously injured.

Moniz pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor duty in accident involving injury.

Along with probation, South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen sentenced Moniz to 16 days confinement with credit for 16 days served.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.