Airline labor shortage and holiday travel

Bismarck airport
Bismarck airport(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s airline industry is on a rebound after pandemic lows. However, like many other industries, it’s facing a labor shortage.

These staffing shortages prevent airlines from adding additional flights.

However, September flight numbers show a 90 percent increase in passenger boardings in North Dakota when compared to September 2021.

With holiday travel right around the corner, officials with the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission said it’s important to plan ahead.

“Because of the lack of flight options, the lack of ability of these airlines to add a larger aircraft or more aircraft, it’s really important to plan ahead and buy your tickets weeks ahead if you can,” said Kyle Wanner, executive director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

Wanner also said to allow for extra time when you get to the airport to allow for longer security lines.

September’s passenger numbers are still 16 percent below September 2019′s numbers, but Wanner said North Dakota is trending in the right direction.

