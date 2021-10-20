Advertisement

10,000 pounds of pork products recalled

Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.
Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.(Source: FSIS/USDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Evans Food Group is pulling more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from store shelves.

These pellets make fried pork skins or pork rinds, also known as chicharrones.

The products were shipped out without benefit of inspection and sold under several brands to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The U.S. has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Still officials say people should throw the recalled snacks away or return them to stores.

Consumers can find out more about the recall on the website Food Safety and Inspection Services.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
UND student pilot dies after plane crash near Buxton
News - Man shot to death, suspect in custody in Casselton - October 18
Sheriff: Man killed in Casselton shooting broke into woman’s home, violated protection order
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Dead white-tailed deer ingected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease
Large numbers of white-tailed deer die in North Dakota due to EHD
St. Peter's Health (Google Maps)
Montana public officials threaten doctors over refusal to treat COVID patient with ivermectin

Latest News

The NYPD is investigating internally after a video went viral showing an unmasked officer...
Video shows unmasked NYPD officer push masked commuter out of subway station
A new probe adds to several legal challenges facing former President Donald Trump and his...
Report: Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
Kuljinder Singh and his friends unraveled their turbans and used their jackets to make a sturdy...
Friends work together to use turbans to rescue trapped hikers
Kuljinder Singh and his friends unraveled their turbans and used their jackets to make a sturdy...
Friends work together to use turbans to rescue trapped hikers