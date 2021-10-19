Advertisement

Your News Leader’s Brian Gray releases new folk music album

(Brian Gray)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 19, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sometimes the best things in life happen by total accident.

Our First News at 5 and Noon Report producer Brian Gray can attest to that.

He’s just released a new album of original folk music.

We think that’s *good news.

But, Gray says that was never his intent; he says, it just sort of happened.

Gray’s favorite room in his house is where he makes music.

“My whole life I’ve always been around music,” he said.

He started playing the piano at age three. Then the violin. At age 14, he picked up his first guitar. He hasn’t put it down since.

“When I pick up a guitar, it’s just it’s as natural as breathing to me,” Gray said.

When he moved into his house, he immediately made a music room. And that got his creative juices flowing.

“I just decided, I’ve got this creative space again I can just dive into music once again,” he explained.

Before he knew it, Gray had more than 30 original songs. He narrowed it down to 17 and put them together in a new album, titled “Move the YOUniverse.”

The first song on the album is his favorite.

“It’s called ‘Sing a Song,’” he said. “That one was an incredible challenge.”

A challenge with a result that’s something Gray says he’s pretty proud of.

You can purchase ’s album on iTunes.

