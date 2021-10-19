Advertisement

Ward County ARPA Task Force making progress

Ward county
Ward county(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A task force formed last month in Ward County is making headway in determining how the county should use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Members of the task force said they think it would be best to hold off on starting the application process for divvying up funds among towns, until the auditor’s office can calculate this year’s revenue loss total and the U.S. Treasury makes a final rule on the spending of federal dollars.

The task force is aiming to start the application process next February.

Until then, they are asking county commissioners and department heads to give proposals for internal needs like court panic buttons, water bottle filler fountains, and ballot boxes.

Commissioner Shelly Weppler, who is on the task force, said some counties are promising funds for some projects but the Ward County Task Force wants to wait until they have an exact amount.

“They’re simply signing MOUs and if they have they money, they’re going to be able to do those projects. We want to have a better handle on those dollars so that when we do get to the point where we have a process in place, then we will know what kind of dollars we have available,” said Weppler during a county commissioner meeting on Tuesday.

The county will receive just over $13 million in ARPA funds.

They received half of that now and will get the other half next June.

Related content:

Ward County 2022 budget approved following ARPA funds discussion

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
UND student pilot dies after plane crash near Buxton
Dead white-tailed deer ingected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease
Large numbers of white-tailed deer die in North Dakota due to EHD
DAPL charges
Judge dismisses charges against Bismarck and police officers over DAPL activism
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Rancher Rusty Kemp poses near grazing cattle on his Pioneer Ranch in this undated photo...
Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

Latest News

UND Aerospace logo
UND Aerospace School halts flights after student dies in crash
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College offering financial incentive for vaccinated students
News - Man shot to death, suspect in custody in Casselton - October 18
Sheriff: Man killed in Casselton shooting broke into woman’s home, violated protection order
Bank of ND discussing recommending governor making Juneteenth a paid holiday