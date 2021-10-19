Ward County ARPA Task Force making progress

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A task force formed last month in Ward County is making headway in determining how the county should use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Members of the task force said they think it would be best to hold off on starting the application process for divvying up funds among towns, until the auditor’s office can calculate this year’s revenue loss total and the U.S. Treasury makes a final rule on the spending of federal dollars.

The task force is aiming to start the application process next February.

Until then, they are asking county commissioners and department heads to give proposals for internal needs like court panic buttons, water bottle filler fountains, and ballot boxes.

Commissioner Shelly Weppler, who is on the task force, said some counties are promising funds for some projects but the Ward County Task Force wants to wait until they have an exact amount.

“They’re simply signing MOUs and if they have they money, they’re going to be able to do those projects. We want to have a better handle on those dollars so that when we do get to the point where we have a process in place, then we will know what kind of dollars we have available,” said Weppler during a county commissioner meeting on Tuesday.

The county will receive just over $13 million in ARPA funds.

They received half of that now and will get the other half next June.

