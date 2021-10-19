Vaccine mandates not negatively affecting Sanford Health in Bismarck, maintaining workforce

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last month, the White House required most healthcare facilities accepting Medicare or Medicaid funding to vaccinate their employees against COVID-19.

Following the mandate, despite protests by hospital employees, Sanford Health in Bismarck says they aren’t seeing workers leaving en masse.

“What we’re seeing is, there are people taking the first dose of their vaccine, and there are people requesting exemptions. We don’t anticipate large losses. We haven’t seen large losses to date. And, in fact, on the physicians’ side, we don’t anticipate losing anybody,” said Dr. Chris Meeker, chief medical officer for Sanford Bismarck.

As of late last week, more than 90% of employees at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. The hospital must be fully compliant with the vaccine mandate by Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.