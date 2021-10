BUXTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A University of North Dakota student pilot is dead after a plane crash southeast of Buxton Monday. The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. in a field near 11st Street Northeast and 165 Avenue Northeast.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and FAA is assisting the Traill County Sheriff’s Office.

