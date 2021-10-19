State Auditor finds flaws in Capitol security system

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Highway Patrol is in charge of security at the State Capitol, but a recent audit revealed a flaw in the system.

It shows the department has not been adequately monitoring key card access to the building.

Key card access allows state employees and contractors to bypass security when they enter the Capitol.

The audit shows a 56 percent error rate of access key cards issued to contractors, some that would allow them in for as long as 78 years.

The report shows 28 active access cards for contractors who had completed their jobs, and 13 terminated state employees who still had their access cards.

“All employees, visitors, and contractors play a role in making sure the building is properly secured. By taking steps to improve procedures for key card access, the Highway Patrol can better serve the people who come to the State Capitol building,” said State Auditor Josh Gallion.

The audit covers a two-year period ending June 30, 2020.

