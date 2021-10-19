Advertisement

South Dakota lawmakers craft proposal for recreational pot

(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers have advanced a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults while repealing much of the state’s new medical marijuana law.

The Adult-Use Marijuana Study Subcommittee, which has been studying the issue since June, voted to recommend a bill that would allow people over 21 to purchase up to 1 ounce of cannabis for recreational use. It would repeal most aspects of the medical marijuana law that voters passed last year, but still contain provisions for people under 21 to use medical pot.

To become law, the bill would still need to be cleared by a pair of legislative committees, the full Legislature next year, and the governor’s desk.

