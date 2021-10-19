Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College offering financial incentive for vaccinated students
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – The Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college is offering a $500 incentive to students enrolled in the fall 2021 semester if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The college’s president, Dr. Twyla Baker, said it was time to act as officials are seeing a resurgence in the number of COVID cases in the area of the Fort Berthold Reservation.
To be eligible, students must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 4 and present their vaccination cards to the vice president of student services.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.