Northern Plains UAS holds drone presentation for Watford City students

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - Drone technology and the future of UAS systems were presented to students in Watford City Tuesday.

Northern Plains UAS, who is currently working on a statewide beyond visual line of sight network, showed off some of their aircraft at the Roughrider Center. It gave students a first look at what the company is doing and teach them about the potential applications a drone network could provide.

“They were telling us that in Africa, they can use drones to fly and drop off medical stuff so that would be something I’d be interested in,” said Akira Hogue, sophomore.

Kenley Nebbeker with TrainND and Superintendent Steve Holen also spoke on future drone training courses via facilities like TrainND Northwest and the Bakken Area Skills Center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.