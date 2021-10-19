Advertisement

NDDoH encouraging volunteers and those with health care experience to help with worker shortage

(Photo courtesy of the Carilion Clinic)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is experiencing an unprecedented shortage of health care workers. And to fight it, the state health department is joining with medical providers across the state to encourage volunteers and those with health care experience to come forward to help.

Sanford Health leaders say its hospitals are at peak capacity, and it’s not just because of COVID.

CHI St. Alexius administrators say they’re looking for support for frontline care team staff for various hours, shifts, and roles to expand services and meet growing needs.

The health department has reinstated its Temporary Nurse Aide registration process, and the State Board of Respiratory Care is offering a six-month temporary respiratory therapist license for those licensed in another state.

People are urged to contact the human resources department at the nearest hospital or health care facility, even if they’re only available for four to eight hours a week.

