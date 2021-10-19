ND senators join efforts to open eligibility for state veterans’ cemeteries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s two U.S. senators, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, are among those calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to implement reforms that would make members of the reserve and the National Guard eligible to be buried in state veterans’ cemeteries without jeopardizing federal grants.

Earlier this year, Hoeven helped introduce the Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act to provide eligibility to all members of the Reserve Component, so long as their service was terminated under honorable conditions, and certain family members for burial in state veterans’ cemeteries.

The bipartisan, bicameral letter also includes Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).

The letter from the senators says in part: “National Guardsmen and Reservists swear to defend this country just as their Active Duty counterparts do, and we must make sure that they receive the respect and recognition that they deserve.”

