Advertisement

ND senators join efforts to open eligibility for state veterans’ cemeteries

(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s two U.S. senators, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, are among those calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to implement reforms that would make members of the reserve and the National Guard eligible to be buried in state veterans’ cemeteries without jeopardizing federal grants.

Earlier this year, Hoeven helped introduce the Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act to provide eligibility to all members of the Reserve Component, so long as their service was terminated under honorable conditions, and certain family members for burial in state veterans’ cemeteries.

The bipartisan, bicameral letter also includes Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).

The letter from the senators says in part: “National Guardsmen and Reservists swear to defend this country just as their Active Duty counterparts do, and we must make sure that they receive the respect and recognition that they deserve.”

The full text of the letter can be read here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck couple married
Update to Bismarck-based photography business closure: Most couples find new photographers
Former golf pro Paige Spiranac helps debut X Golf to Minot
Dakota the dino
67-million-year-old fossil ‘Dakota the Dinomummy’ unveiled at the North Dakota Heritage Center
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti

Latest News

(Source: Tucson News Now)
Former Fargo Police Chief to appear before Senate as nominee for Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
NDDoH encouraging volunteers and those with health care experience to help with worker shortage
Coal power plant
Coal consumption increasing
cattle sales
Record high numbers of cattle sales in Rugby