ND Highway Patrol uses aircraft in multiple pursuits in Burleigh County over weekend

Airplane pursuits NDHP aircraft
Airplane pursuits NDHP aircraft(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft aided Bismarck and Mandan law-enforcement agencies in several arrests and the recovery of a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

Troopers say they used the aircraft to track a stolen vehicle through Bismarck and off-roads in rural Burleigh County where it got stuck in a field Friday. Troopers in the aircraft alerted law enforcement on the ground to the location of the vehicle and officers took two individuals into custody.

Saturday, Troopers say they used the aircraft to track a motorcycle and a vehicle that fled from Bismarck Police. For both incidents together, police took three individuals into custody.

Vehicle pursuits are on the rise with over 75 chases statewide this year according to Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, agency and safety education officer for the North Dakota Highway Patrol. 

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies say they hope to keep the public and officers safe in these chases by increasing patrols from the sky.

Highway Patrol also asks the public to help identify an individual who targeted the aircraft with a green laser near Bismarck’s 500 block of East 14th Street Friday. If you have information, please contact NDHP.

