Advertisement

Minot City Council approves agenda policy

Minot council
Minot council(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved a formal policy for adding things to its agenda at its meeting Monday night.

Items for the agenda must be in by the Wednesday prior to the meeting, and should include necessary documentation when sent in. Anything sent after has to be approved by the city manager, council president, and the mayor.

“So this resolution guarantees us the right to have things put on the agenda if we submit them in a timely fashion and I think that’s absolutely critical to having an open government,” said Stephan Podrygula, Alderman.

They also approved $50,000 for some short term repairs around the Carnegie building to use it as a venue. They discussed more work that may be needed long term.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck couple married
Update to Bismarck-based photography business closure: Most couples find new photographers
Former golf pro Paige Spiranac helps debut X Golf to Minot
Dakota the dino
67-million-year-old fossil ‘Dakota the Dinomummy’ unveiled at the North Dakota Heritage Center
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti

Latest News

(Source: Tucson News Now)
Former Fargo Police Chief to appear before Senate as nominee for Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
NDDoH encouraging volunteers and those with health care experience to help with worker shortage
ND senators join efforts to open eligibility for state veterans’ cemeteries
Coal power plant
Coal consumption increasing