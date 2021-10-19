Minot City Council approves agenda policy

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved a formal policy for adding things to its agenda at its meeting Monday night.

Items for the agenda must be in by the Wednesday prior to the meeting, and should include necessary documentation when sent in. Anything sent after has to be approved by the city manager, council president, and the mayor.

“So this resolution guarantees us the right to have things put on the agenda if we submit them in a timely fashion and I think that’s absolutely critical to having an open government,” said Stephan Podrygula, Alderman.

They also approved $50,000 for some short term repairs around the Carnegie building to use it as a venue. They discussed more work that may be needed long term.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.