Mental Health officials give update on Williams County’s behavioral health grants

WILLISTON, N.D. - Recipients of Williams County’s behavioral health grant spoke at Tuesday’s county commission meeting to thank them and provide an update on how they are using their funds.

In April, Commissioners awarded more than $2 million to seven behavioral health services in the region. The money has helped them bring more hires to Williston, allowing them to serve more people in the community.

“Kids are able to get the therapy and now parents are also able to get therapy at the same time so it’s really amazing what we are doing over there and how many families we get to help,” said Katie Kringen, owner of Chatter Pediatric Therapy.

“The accessibility for those services, which are significant, is a huge impact, and that was all due to the space and the confidence that you gave ConnectUS therapy for hiring staff and entrusting us with those funds,” said Katie Shannon, owner of ConnectUs Therapy.

Other services such as Eckert Youth Homes and Montgomery Counseling also used grant funds to expand and build new facilities.

The grant funds come from the county’s 1% public safety sales tax and reserves.

