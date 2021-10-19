Last round of auditions for ARPA dollars

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is the last chance state agencies have to make their case for a piece of the billion-dollar federal spending package. Lawmakers have been meeting with themselves, government departments, and constituents to help them determine where the money will go.

Time is running out for state agencies to get a slice of the pie. In just a few weeks, lawmakers will put pen to paper. That’s when agency reps will see just how successful their pitches were.

As the temperature outside the Capitol drops, things are heating up inside.

It’s the last week of auditions before lawmakers piece together their versions of the ARPA spending package.

And it’s not without debate.

“Do need gas solutions and we need a number of those gas solution,” said Justin Kringstad, ND Pipeline Authority director.

“What you’re saying is this is the only solution?” asked Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston.

“It needs to take place in North Dakota and has more statewide benefit than this project does,” declared Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby.

Trying to whittle down nearly $10 billion in requests to less than one billion can seem like a scary task.

So much so, the chairman replaced his gavel with a toy of The Scream.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the groups join together between the House and the Senate, because sometimes we have different philosophies on things, but I think looking forward to providing good programs going forward to meet the needs of North Dakota,” said Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford.

North Dakota isn’t the only state plotting its ARPA dollars. As lawmakers look to invest in their communities, other states are working on their own investment plans. Meaning North Dakota is trying to be competitive domestically in order to be competitive globally.

In just a few weeks, legislators will fill these chambers and work out the final numbers for the federal aid. Unless the governor officially calls it a special session, lawmakers only have four days to work it out. And they may use every last second available to them.

