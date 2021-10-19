Is herd immunity still achievable?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Herd immunity” is a phrase that seems to be used less this year than last year. Regarding COVID, herd immunity can be achieved if a significant portion of the population achieves protection from the disease. People who are not immune are indirectly protected by the herd, so to speak, since the spread of the disease is small. In the case of COVID, a few questions arise: can we get there? And what would it take?

To get the shot, or not. That’s a question being passionately debated by citizens and politicians.

“I have been vaccinated for some time,” said David Peterson, Bismarck resident.

“Nothing against it, I’ve gotten flu shots, I’ve gotten everything. Just haven’t gotten the [COVID-19] vaccine,” said Alexis Gatzke, Bismarck resident.

Doctors say apprehension around vaccines has hamstrung attempts to reach herd immunity.

“If you look at where we’re at right now, we really had a great uptake in the early part of the year, in December of 2020, January of 2021. But we kind of plateaued at 50%, 55% of vaccination, so we really never got to the amount where we would see that herd immunity. And then that’s where you started to see some of these variants come out,” said Dr. Todd Schaffer, physician for Sanford Health.

That number, 55%, is a national number. As of Tuesday 10/19, 52.4% of North Dakotans are fully vaccinated. That means COVID might continue to linger, which could bring more COVID guidelines.

“I’m OK with it because I think if people don’t adhere to the guidelines, this thing is going to go on longer,” said Peterson.

Still, others have their reasons for holding off.

“I think it’s up to the person. If you want to wear a mask, you can wear a mask. I don’t think it should be mandated. By choice, if you want to, go for it. If you don’t, don’t,” said Gatzke.

Although it’s possible to gain temporary immunity by contracting the virus and recovering from it, doctors say the best way to protect yourself and your neighbors is to get vaccinated.

The World Health Organization is still studying COVID-19 immunity. There are a variety of factors to be considered, like how strong or lasting an immune response might be, vaccination status, and new variants. Because of that, the W.H.O. doesn’t know what the threshold for herd immunity is.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.