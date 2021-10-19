Grant County-Flasher football in the playoffs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Grant County-Flasher started the football season in Wishek, and it started with a loss to South Border. Last Saturday, the Storm rolled into Ashley to play the Mustangs again. This time it was in the 1st-round of the Class-9B playoffs, and they won the rematch 32-14. Grant County-Flasher has matured a lot since that August 20th contest.

Jamie Krenz, Grant County-Flasher head coach, said: “It was kind of a growing process with a young football team with only two seniors, so we’re a lot different team when we played those guys the first time. We obviously had a scouting report on them with a new coaching staff they have this year. They’re a fantastic, well coached football team and we were ready to play some Storm Football. A super effort on both sides of the ball. We brought some physicality. We met the challenge, and we got a great road playoff win.”

It’s another road playoff game this week for the Storm. They play in Hettinger against the Night Hawks on Saturday afternoon. They took on Hettinger-Scranton back in September, but lost.

“It comes down to blocking, tackling, and executing for us. We’ve got to control the like of scrimmage and get people to the ground on defense,” said Krenz.

It is certainly not a big surprise that the team which does the fundamentals the best usually wins in the post-season. The Night Hawks took the regular season game 44-22.

