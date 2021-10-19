Genesis holds latest groundbreaking at Williston Square

WILLISTON, N.D. - A locally owned clothing store announced they will be taking their business to Williston Square.

Genesis is the latest business to hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the city’s highly anticipated development. Owner Lenny Johnson says the current store west of town is becoming too small and moving to Williston Square will provide more opportunity for his brand to grow.

“We are squished into what feels like a small apartment in our store right now. We are extremely excited and grateful for everybody who has supported us from Williston and the surrounding area,” said Johnson.

Johnson says he hopes the building will be completed in spring of next year, weather permitting.

