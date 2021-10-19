Advertisement

Former Fargo Police Chief to appear before Senate as nominee for Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

(Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson News Now)(none (custom credit))
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Fargo Police Chief Chris Magnus will appear before a Senate committee Tuesday morning as President Biden’s nominee for Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

He’s now the police chief in Tucson, Arizona.

Magnus may find himself on the receiving end of tough questions over his criticism of the Trump Administration border policies.

“This is a nominee that only caught the attention of the Biden White House because they were so politically outspoken... I can tell you, with the border patrol officers and agents I speak to, all of them I have not heard one person who is excited for this nominee. They all feel like they’ve just been slapped in the face by this administration again,” said Mike Howell with the Heritage Foundation.

In announcing Magnus’ nomination, the White House said in part: “Magnus developed a reputation as a progressive police leader who focused on relationship-building between the police and community, implementing evidence-based best practices, promoting reform, and insisting on police accountability.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck couple married
Update to Bismarck-based photography business closure: Most couples find new photographers
Former golf pro Paige Spiranac helps debut X Golf to Minot
Dakota the dino
67-million-year-old fossil ‘Dakota the Dinomummy’ unveiled at the North Dakota Heritage Center
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti

Latest News

NDDoH encouraging volunteers and those with health care experience to help with worker shortage
ND senators join efforts to open eligibility for state veterans’ cemeteries
Coal power plant
Coal consumption increasing
cattle sales
Record high numbers of cattle sales in Rugby