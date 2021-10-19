Former Fargo Police Chief to appear before Senate as nominee for Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Fargo Police Chief Chris Magnus will appear before a Senate committee Tuesday morning as President Biden’s nominee for Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

He’s now the police chief in Tucson, Arizona.

Magnus may find himself on the receiving end of tough questions over his criticism of the Trump Administration border policies.

“This is a nominee that only caught the attention of the Biden White House because they were so politically outspoken... I can tell you, with the border patrol officers and agents I speak to, all of them I have not heard one person who is excited for this nominee. They all feel like they’ve just been slapped in the face by this administration again,” said Mike Howell with the Heritage Foundation.

In announcing Magnus’ nomination, the White House said in part: “Magnus developed a reputation as a progressive police leader who focused on relationship-building between the police and community, implementing evidence-based best practices, promoting reform, and insisting on police accountability.”

