DSU junior Isaiah Kludt receives player of week honors

DSU player of the week(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Offense, defense and special teams: those are the player of the week awards for football in the North Star Conference.

Blue Hawks junior Isaiah Kludt earned the special teams honor. The junior from Hettinger returned five punts for 88 yards and he finished the game against Iowa Wesleyan with 126 all-purpose yards.

Dickinson State scored 55 points on Saturday.

Pete Stanton, DSU Head Coach, said: “We would have liked to play our guys longer, but when it’s 48-0 at halftime, you want to make sure you get other guys in the program in. And the other thing is you don’t want to get somebody hurt when the game is at hand, so I think we’re pretty neutral on that and we’re just ready to go and looking forward to this one.”

“This one” is the big game at Valley City this weekend. They’re the top two teams in the conference.

Drew Boedecker was the offensive player of the week in the North Star. We’ll hear from him later this week.

