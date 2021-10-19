Advertisement

Dancing for Special Stars Tuesday in Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot-area celebrities will take to the dance floor on the Minot State University campus Tuesday night to support Special Olympics North Dakota.

It’s the return of Dancing for Special Stars. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, but it’s back this year.

Nine local celebrities who are paired with volunteer dancers will compete at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall. The couples have been rehearsing their dance routines for the past couple of months.

Proceeds from the event go to organizing sporting events for the athletes and the services that Special Olympics North Dakota provides, such as mental health services, which have been vital during the pandemic.

“Especially with COVID-19, the mental part has been big for us, and we’re trying to keep our athletes active and moving, and keeping them involved with our program,” said Victor Meza, SOND Director of Development.

Tickets are $25 at the door. Those in attendance will have the chance to vote for who they think is the best.

The dancers have also been fundraising as well.

