COVID-19 and blood donation: what you should know

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hospitals are constantly in need of blood donations. That need has been highlighted throughout the course of the pandemic, and there’s some things you should know about COVID and blood donation.

If you’ve donated blood before, you’re familiar with the basic requirements. You have to be at least 16 years old, weigh 110 pounds, and be in good general health. However, could your COVID vaccination status play a role in eligibility as well?

If you want to donate blood, you’ll need to disclose your COVID-19 vaccine status.

“If you’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine, you’re fine to donate, you just need to know which kind of vaccine you received,” said Travis Dressler, senior donor recruitment manager for Vitalant.

Dressler also said if you’ve had COVID, you’re also okay to donate if you’re outside of your quarantine guidelines.

“As long as you’re feeling well and healthy, and your period with having it is over, you’re fine to donate,” said Dressler.

Donors said that they feel a renewed importance in giving blood.

“I know that these guys struggle getting the same number of donors coming in, so those that are willing to donate, I think it’s important to do it as often as they can,” said Mitch Stafford, a blood donor.

Stafford said the donation process is quick and painless, so don’t let an aversion to needles get in your way.

Dressler said Vitalant is in severe need of Type O blood. If you’re interested in donating, go to https://www.vitalant.org/.

