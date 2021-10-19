Advertisement

Coal consumption increasing

Coal power plant
Coal power plant(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Power companies are temporarily ramping up their coal consumption.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported coal-fired generation is expected to surge by 22% this year. It’s the first such increase since 2014.

While natural gas prices have been rising, coal has remained relatively stable.

However, the U.S. Energy Information Administration does not foresee another rise in coal generation in 2022.

