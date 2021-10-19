Coal consumption increasing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Power companies are temporarily ramping up their coal consumption.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported coal-fired generation is expected to surge by 22% this year. It’s the first such increase since 2014.

While natural gas prices have been rising, coal has remained relatively stable.

However, the U.S. Energy Information Administration does not foresee another rise in coal generation in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.