Advertisement

Battle for the Paddle

U-Mary Marauders logo
U-Mary Marauders logo(U-Mary)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Traveling trophies are a popular thing in college football. The University of Minnesota has the Little Brown Jug, Paul Bunyan’s Ax and the Floyd of Rosedale.

The Bison and Jackrabbits have the Dakota Marker.

The University of Mary has a pair of trophy games, and one is this weekend when the Marauders play MSU-Moorhead on Oct. 23.

The Battle for the Paddle is started in 2006. U-Mary is on the Missouri River and the Dragons are located on the Red River.

MSU-M knows there’s one thing its defense will have to contend with and that’s the passing attack, led by quarterback Logan Nelson.

“It’s all thanks to our coaching staff for putting me in the best position possible and the guys up front I got to thank the O-line and Logan, the quarterback, me and him have really got on a new level of connecting, the timing and everything and this group of receivers and Coach Frame, him just pushing us to be the best we can be every day,” said Danny Kittner, U-Mary wide receiver,

The Marauders other trophy game is the Battle of the Big Lake, which is against Minot State on Nov. 6.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
UND student pilot dies after plane crash near Buxton
Dead white-tailed deer ingected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease
Large numbers of white-tailed deer die in North Dakota due to EHD
DAPL charges
Judge dismisses charges against Bismarck and police officers over DAPL activism
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Rancher Rusty Kemp poses near grazing cattle on his Pioneer Ranch in this undated photo...
Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

Latest News

Grant County-Flasher Storm
Grant County-Flasher football in the playoffs
10PM Sportscast - 10/18/21
10PM Sportscast - 10/18/21
11AA & 11A football poll
11AA & 11A Football Polls #8
DSU player of the week
DSU junior Isaiah Kludt receives player of week honors