BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Traveling trophies are a popular thing in college football. The University of Minnesota has the Little Brown Jug, Paul Bunyan’s Ax and the Floyd of Rosedale.

The Bison and Jackrabbits have the Dakota Marker.

The University of Mary has a pair of trophy games, and one is this weekend when the Marauders play MSU-Moorhead on Oct. 23.

The Battle for the Paddle is started in 2006. U-Mary is on the Missouri River and the Dragons are located on the Red River.

MSU-M knows there’s one thing its defense will have to contend with and that’s the passing attack, led by quarterback Logan Nelson.

“It’s all thanks to our coaching staff for putting me in the best position possible and the guys up front I got to thank the O-line and Logan, the quarterback, me and him have really got on a new level of connecting, the timing and everything and this group of receivers and Coach Frame, him just pushing us to be the best we can be every day,” said Danny Kittner, U-Mary wide receiver,

The Marauders other trophy game is the Battle of the Big Lake, which is against Minot State on Nov. 6.

