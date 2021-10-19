Bank of ND discussing recommending governor making Juneteenth a paid holiday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bank of North Dakota is considering recognizing Juneteenth as a bank holiday, giving its 50 employees an additional paid day off.

June 19 was recently recognized as a federal holiday, but the state has not formally recognized it as a paid holiday.

Community banks and the Federal Reserve already have the day off, and a representative with the Bank of North Dakota said they should follow a similar calendar as other banks they do business with.

“Columbus Day, the rest of the state is open. We are not because it is a federal holiday. Good Friday, you guys are closed. We are open because it’s not. It has worked well for us as a bank to follow the federal reserve holidays,” said Todd Steinwand, Bank of North Dakota president.

The advisory board will be discussing it in the coming weeks, and will bring a recommendation to the governor, attorney general, and agriculture commissioner to vote on at a later date.

There are 10 paid holidays for state agencies.

