African Nomad Catering brings new flavor to Bismarck area

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Food connects people throughout the world, and it’s a great way to learn about other cultures.

Curries, stews, and meatballs are just a few of the things Jasmine Tosseth-Smith serves up.

“It helps me connect with the continent I grew up on,” said Tosseth-Smith.

Jasmine Tosseth-Smith is from Zimbabwe, but moved to Bismarck in 2006. She launched African Nomad Catering this year.

“For me, food is a vehicle for connection and for community. If I can promote that and encourage that, yeah,” said Tosseth-Smith.

She was inspired by her own experience as an immigrant, and hopes her food can serve as a comfort to new Americans in the area.

“I think it’s awesome to come to a new place and have something familiar. Especially when everything is brand new, it’s nice to have some taste of home,” said Tosseth-Smith.

Jasmine has dreamed of owning a catering company since she was 18. It was made possible through the New Immigrant Leadership Program with Bismarck Global Neighbors, a nonprofit that works with area refugees and immigrants.

“It’s been really helpful to have a program that helps them take one step to the next step and know what the resources are here in Bismarck to be able to accomplish that dream,” said Julie Ramos Lagos, executive director of Bismarck Global Neighbors.

A dream, that’s now a reality for Jasmine. She said she’s thankful for the mentors she gained in Bismarck.

“It gave me the tools for if you want to do this business, start here, ask these questions, it made connections to the people I needed to be connected to,” said Tosseth-Smith.

Connections she’s excited to continue making through the food she serves.

You can find African Nomad Catering at By the Batch on Friday evenings, and at the Bisman Community Food Co-Op on Saturdays. For a full schedule of serving locations, go to https://www.africannomadnd.com/.

