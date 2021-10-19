11AA & 11A Football Polls #8

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - West Fargo Sheyenne cemented its claim to the number one ranking in Class-11AA football by beating Bismarck Century 14-0 last week. The Patriots go to second in the voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Bismarck St. Mary’s and Jamestown are getting the first-place votes in Class-11A. The Saints have a better overall record, but their lone loss was to the Blue Jays back on September 10th.

CLASS-11AA FOOTBALL POLL

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (14) — 8-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 2nd

2. Bismarck Century — 7-1 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 1st

3. West Fargo — 6-2 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Fargo Davies — 6-2 Record — 24 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Fargo Shanley — 5-3 Record — 19 pts — Last week: 5th

NO OTHER TEAMS RECEIVED VOTES

CLASS-11A FOOTBALL POLL

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (11) — 7-1 Record — 67 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Jamestown (3) — 6-2 Record — 59 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo North — 5-3 Record — 40 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Wahpeton — 5-3 Record — 28 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Dickinson — 3-5 Record — 8 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fargo South (3-5) and Devils Lake (4-4)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.