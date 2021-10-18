Advertisement

Wentz shines as Colts pick up 2nd win versus Texans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands off to Marlon Mack (25) during the second...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands off to Marlon Mack (25) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (KFYR)- The Indianapolis Colts were back in the win column on Sunday as they handled the Houston Texans, 31 to 3.

Bismarck native Carson Wentz would toss two touchdowns through the air and accumulate 223 yards passing.

The Colts (2-4) will next play at the 49ers for Sunday Night Football. Kick-off is at 7:20 PM.

You can catch the game right here on Your News Leader.

