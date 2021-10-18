Wentz shines as Colts pick up 2nd win versus Texans

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (KFYR)- The Indianapolis Colts were back in the win column on Sunday as they handled the Houston Texans, 31 to 3.

Bismarck native Carson Wentz would toss two touchdowns through the air and accumulate 223 yards passing.

The Colts (2-4) will next play at the 49ers for Sunday Night Football. Kick-off is at 7:20 PM.

