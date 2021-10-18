Advertisement

Watford City Municipal Airport completes runway expansion

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - Watford City Municipal Airport is now open to bigger planes as they announced the completion of their runway expansion project.

Construction crews lengthened the primary runway from about 4,400′ to more than 5,500′. The project also included a number of improvements to help bring in larger aircraft to the region.

“We ended up with 6,550 feet of total runway and a full parallel taxiway which we never had before. We were able to clear both of the approach ends of the runway, so we got better instrument approaches,” said Luke Taylor, Airport Manager.

Luke Taylor adds that the runway also got all new lighting systems to support landings at night and in tough weather conditions. He says the project has been a long-time need for the community and is excited to see it finally completed.

“It feels really good to get this done finally and we should be in good shape for a long time. We shouldn’t have to worry about a major airport expansion for probably the rest of my lifetime,” said Taylor.

The airport sees a majority of its flights come from businesses and regional healthcare systems.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck couple married
Update to Bismarck-based photography business closure: Most couples find new photographers
Former golf pro Paige Spiranac helps debut X Golf to Minot
Dakota the dino
67-million-year-old fossil ‘Dakota the Dinomummy’ unveiled at the North Dakota Heritage Center
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti

Latest News

DAPL charges
Judge dismisses charges against Bismarck and police officers over DAPL activism
Oungre border crossing just north of Fortuna
Towns near Canadian border eager to see restrictions lifted
Kristi Reinke with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House
Minot teacher visits White House for Teacher of the Year honors
At home COVID tests: are they reported to the state?