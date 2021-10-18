Watford City Municipal Airport completes runway expansion

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - Watford City Municipal Airport is now open to bigger planes as they announced the completion of their runway expansion project.

Construction crews lengthened the primary runway from about 4,400′ to more than 5,500′. The project also included a number of improvements to help bring in larger aircraft to the region.

“We ended up with 6,550 feet of total runway and a full parallel taxiway which we never had before. We were able to clear both of the approach ends of the runway, so we got better instrument approaches,” said Luke Taylor, Airport Manager.

Luke Taylor adds that the runway also got all new lighting systems to support landings at night and in tough weather conditions. He says the project has been a long-time need for the community and is excited to see it finally completed.

“It feels really good to get this done finally and we should be in good shape for a long time. We shouldn’t have to worry about a major airport expansion for probably the rest of my lifetime,” said Taylor.

The airport sees a majority of its flights come from businesses and regional healthcare systems.

