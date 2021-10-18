Towns near Canadian border eager to see restrictions lifted

FORTUNA, N.D. - After more than a year and a half, Canadian residents will soon be allowed to visit the U.S. as the White House announces the northern border will be opened to non-essential travel. For nearby border towns, they’re finally seeing some light at the end of the COVID restriction tunnel.

Ports of Entry in northwestern North Dakota have been very quiet since the pandemic began. In August, Americans were allowed to head north and in November, Canadians will be able to head south.

Mike Ferris is one of the owners of the “Teacher’s Lounge,” a truck stop in Fortuna which is a few miles away from a port of entry. Serving as the first stop for travelers coming to the states, he’s been dealing with a huge loss of revenue since the border closed.

“It’s definitely a noticeable difference when you start cutting out thousands — 20 to 30 thousand dollars — from your revenue stream in a small town and a small business like this, that’s huge,” said Ferris.

The town of Fortuna also attracts people with cross border events like curling and softball tournaments — both of which have been limited due to the closure. It’s one of the reasons why Mayor Gary Rust is eager to see the restrictions lifted.

“It’d be like having Christmas. It’s like, ‘Gosh, we haven’t seen them for long time, and we got to catch up.’ Facebook has been great, we’ve been able to keep in touch there, but it’s not the same thing,” said Rust.

While they expect that some restrictions will remain, seeing the port of entry reopen means that border towns will finally have something to look forward to.

“Once it’s open, I think we will be throwing some kind of parking lot shindig for everybody that can make it,” said Ferris.

Ferris and Rust say the opening will give small communities like Fortuna a chance to reunite and reconnect with members of other nearby towns across the border.

The border will officially be open to fully vaccinated travelers on November 8.

