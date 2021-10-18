Postal rates going up during peak shipping season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s getting to be that time of year: gift-giving season.

Those of you who have already started working on the holiday logistics are well-aware of the supply chain issues and slowdown in deliveries.

Not only that, but the costs to mail those Christmas cards are going up.

This year, sending a letter or a gift can be 5-15% more expensive than last year, but the average will be just under 7%, according to the United State Postal Service.

Rates are going up to help pay for a new initiative to include more equipment and more people.

But as the holidays become more dependent on shipping, there are fewer hands to help move the cargo.

The postal service is one of the most historic institutions this country has.

It’s not just the services that have been handed down throughout the generations.

Bismarck resident and former state representative Ron Carlisle inherited his PO Box from his father, and this box has been in the family for 50 years.

“Oh yeah, they do a great job. They’re working under very tough circumstances with COVID and people with petitions out every day, so who knows? I think they do a great job,” Carlisle said.

Despite many online retailers offering their own delivery services, most still rely on letter carriers for the final leg of the journey.

But they’ve been shorthanded like many other industries.

And it comes during the busiest time of the year.

“People out there are making career changes. They are deciding maybe they want to spend more time at home and try to find a job that’s more telephonically. With the businesses, there are quite a few that are offering bonuses which we can’t do,” said Troy Fredenburg, national business agent for the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Some are wondering if decreasing traffic and rising costs will lead to job cuts.

It’s Congress, not post offices, who increase rates, and they’ve done so frequently in recent years. For the last few decades, there hasn’t been a correlation between prices going up and the post office losing workers.

From July through September, 88% of first-class mail was delivered on time based on the postal service’s standards. That’s already an increase, but they recently launched a new standard which they say will further improve delivery times.

To help with the holiday surge, the postal service is hoping to bring on 40,000 seasonal workers by the end of the year, and to invest $40 billion in new sorting machines over the next ten years.

