SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFYR) - The UMary women’s soccer team would force overtime late in their contest against Augustana but ultimately fall short, 3-2 on Sunday.

Taylor Meyrick and Hannah Richter would account for the goals for the Marauders.

UMary returns home Friday to face Concordia-St. Paul.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.