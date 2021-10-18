Minot teacher visits White House for Teacher of the Year honors

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Minot teacher joined other top teachers from across the country Monday in meeting with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House.

Kristi Reinke, a teacher from Jim Hill Middle School who was named 2021 North Dakota Teacher of the Year, joined dozens of other honorees from 2020 and 2021 in Washington, as the 2020 ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

Reinke shared a picture with Your News Leader of her meeting with the First Lady, who is a teacher herself.

Sara Medalen, the 2020 North Dakota Teacher of the Year who works at Sunnyside Elementary in Minot, was also invited but was unable to make the trip today due to a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

